Tracking Rain and Storms

A break in the rain this evening will give way to more rain and potential thunderstorms during the night and overnight hours. The rain and thunderstorms will be scattered in nature, but do have the potential to become severe with wind and hail being the highest at risk. Overnight the lows will drop into the low 60s.
Sunday brings another rain chance following the front moving through. This rain will be even more scattered in nature as we will be on the backside of the low pressure system adding moisture into the viewing area. Highs tomorrow will stay in the upper 70s.
A calm workweek ahead with a lot of sunshine and highs in the 80s.