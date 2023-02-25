 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma,
Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Saturday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunshine Returns for Sunday

  • 0

Cool and calm for the overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s area wide. A pleasant end to the weekend in store for Sunday as sunshine returns, the wind will be out of the south and temperatures reach the low to mid 50s.

Changes in store as we head into the workweek. Monday brings a dose of rain and thunderstorms as a low pressure system moves through. The rain is expected to be heavy at times with thunderstorms embedded in the system. Most places will see around .5" of rain with isolated amounts higher. There is no threat of severe weather at this time, but make sure to check back as the system develops and moves closer to us, that may change.

