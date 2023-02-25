Sunshine Returns for Sunday

Cool and calm for the overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s area wide. A pleasant end to the weekend in store for Sunday as sunshine returns, the wind will be out of the south and temperatures reach the low to mid 50s.
Changes in store as we head into the workweek. Monday brings a dose of rain and thunderstorms as a low pressure system moves through. The rain is expected to be heavy at times with thunderstorms embedded in the system. Most places will see around .5" of rain with isolated amounts higher. There is no threat of severe weather at this time, but make sure to check back as the system develops and moves closer to us, that may change.