STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

October 7, 2022
4:24 PM
GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW SATURDAY MORNING: 31
GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH SATURDAY: 59
VIEWING AREA LOWS SATURDAY MORNING: 29-36
VIEWING AREA HIGHS SATURDAY: 56-61
A few lake effect rain showers &/or sprinkles may linger on for a while this evening with considerable amount of lake effect cloudiness. Clouds decrease tonight, but some may linger in our eastern & northeastern counties to tomorrow morning, making those areas warmer with 33-36.
The western half should become clear with lows 29-32.
Winds will diminish area-wide to 2-5 mph tonight.