...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

  • Updated
October 7, 2022

4:24 PM

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW SATURDAY MORNING:  31

GREATER LAFAYETTE HIGH SATURDAY:  59

VIEWING AREA LOWS SATURDAY MORNING:  29-36

VIEWING AREA HIGHS SATURDAY:  56-61

A few lake effect rain showers &/or sprinkles may linger on for a while this evening with considerable amount of lake effect cloudiness.  Clouds decrease tonight, but some may linger in our eastern & northeastern counties to tomorrow morning, making those areas warmer with 33-36.

The western half should become clear with lows 29-32.

Winds will diminish area-wide to 2-5 mph tonight.

