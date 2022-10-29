Scattered Rain Moves in Sunday

Calm during the overnight hours as clouds continue to increase and temperatures stay in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday will start off calm and dry with mostly cloudy conditions. By the mid-to-late afternoon, rain will develop across the area and we expect scattered rain to remain throughout the rest of the day on Sunday and into the day on Monday. The rest of Halloween will bring the high into the 60s. Trick-or-treating should remain mostly dry as the rain is expected to mainly clear out by Monday evening.