Rain and Storms lead way to a Windy end to Sunday

A low pressure system will bring rain and thunderstorms during the overnight and morning hours. Rainfall could be between 1 - 1.50" area wide with some areas seeing up to 2" of rain depending on where the thunderstorms set up. A cold front will kick the low pressure system out of here by mid to late afternoon, with the wind increasing with gusts reaching 30 mph. The daytime high temperature of 49 will be reached in the morning with the cold front dropping temperatures early.
A calm day in store for Monday and temps return go back to the 50s by Tuesday before another front brings our next chance of rain Tuesday night.