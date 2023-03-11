 Skip to main content
...RAIN TRANSITIONING TO SNOW TONIGHT...

Rain will transition to snow during the early overnight hours with
the potential for light snow accumulations around 1 to 1.5 inches.
Highest accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Warm ground temperatures will limit the overall impact of the
snow. Nonetheless, slick spots on roads, bridges, and other
surfaces may cause travel issues into the morning hours.

Use caution if traveling tonight. Slow down, drive carefully, and
allow extra time to reach your destination.

Rain and Snow to Start Sunday

Rain will continue to transition to snow across the entire WLFI viewing area. Some slick areas could be likely to start your Sunday morning commute. 

The rest of your Sunday will be mostly cloudy with areas of patchy snow, sleet, and sprinkles especially after temperatures warm up into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon and evening. Expect a cool and blustery day nonetheless. 

Monday a few scattered flurries will be possible throughout the day with morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs only in the mid 30s. 

