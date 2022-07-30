July 30, AM Forecast

A pleasant weekend in store. Starting off Saturday in the 50s with high pressure in control will mean a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid to lower 80s.
On Sunday, the winds will pick up out of the south bringing a bit more humidity, but still a very nice day with a lot of sunshine and the high back into the mid-80s.
Our next chance of rain is on Monday. The system is expected to be setting up south of us, leaving us with a chance of scattered rain and possible thunderstorms.
The rest of the workweek will heat up as the mid-90s and humidity return.