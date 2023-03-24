Cloudy Start with More Rain on the Way

A break in the rain through most of the day on Friday, but the clouds will stick around. The wind will pick up this afternoon with wind gusts reaching up to 20-25 mph. Rain returns this evening and sticks around through the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
Saturday is another active day as the system moves across and could even provide a few snow flurries to our northern counties. The wind is expected to gust up to 40-50 mph. High temperatures near 50 will be reached early as the temperature will fall throughout the day.
Calm weather will return on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s.