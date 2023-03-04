Calm conditions overnight and for sunday

After some wild weather on Friday, we are now experiencing calm and pleasant conditions. Saturday evening will remain calm as clouds have increased. Overnight low will drop down to the low 30s. Some light sprinkles or fog are possible during the overnight and early morning hours.
Rebound on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds as high reach the mid 50s. Monday will be even warmer as a warm front lifts across our area, but the wind will pick up. Mid 60s for the high Monday, immediately followed by a cold front dropping the high to just the 40s by Tuesday.