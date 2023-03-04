Calm conditions overnight and for sunday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
and creeks in Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek,
Tippecanoe River, and Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for portions of the following
rivers in Indiana...

Flatrock River, Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, East Fork White
River, Mississinewa River, and Eel River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
across central Indiana along with several smaller tributaries.
Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
levels rising. Flooding along the White river is from Anderson to
Hazleton with the crest near Anderson. Flooding along the East Fork
White river is expected from Columbus to Williams with river levels
rising along the full length of the river.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Sunday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and
possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:45 PM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM EST Saturday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:45 PM EST Saturday was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Calm conditions overnight and for sunday

  • 0

After some wild weather on Friday, we are now experiencing calm and pleasant conditions. Saturday evening will remain calm as clouds have increased. Overnight low will drop down to the low 30s. Some light sprinkles or fog are possible during the overnight and early morning hours.

Rebound on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds as high reach the mid 50s. Monday will be even warmer as a warm front lifts across our area, but the wind will pick up. Mid 60s for the high Monday, immediately followed by a cold front dropping the high to just the 40s by Tuesday.

Tags

