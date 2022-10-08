Another Chilly Overnight

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 am until 10 am on Sunday for Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Vermillion and Warren Counties as temperatures are expected to drop down to the mid-to-lower 30s overnight. Sun will return for the day on Sunday, as well as strong winds out of the southwest, allowing the temperatures to return to the mid-to-upper 60s for the daytime high.
The workweek will start off with a return of more mild like temperatures before the next cold front, bringing a chance of rain, moves through Wednesday into Thursday.