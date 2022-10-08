 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures near freezing will result in frost
formation.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Another Chilly Overnight

  • 0

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 am until 10 am on Sunday for Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Vermillion and Warren Counties as temperatures are expected to drop down to the mid-to-lower 30s overnight. Sun will return for the day on Sunday, as well as strong winds out of the southwest, allowing the temperatures to return to the mid-to-upper 60s for the daytime high. 

The workweek will start off with a return of more mild like temperatures before the next cold front, bringing a chance of rain, moves through Wednesday into Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you