The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Carroll County in north central Indiana...
Northern Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana...
Northern Howard County in central Indiana...

* Until 930 AM EDT.

* At 839 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Monticello, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Camden around 850 AM EDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Kokomo.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 175 and 184.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

A Hot Weekend with Sct'd Rain

The main story this weekend will be the heat! Temperatures climbing to the mid-90s with heat indices into the triple digits. Rain is possible on Saturday with a marginal risk for severe weather - the main threat is strong winds.

A cold front moves through on Sunday, the high temperatures will depend on the timing of the front. Expecting mid-80s to mid-90s with a chance of rain and possible severe storms, once again, the main threat is strong winds and hail.

Temperatures will be cooler and near average as we head into the workweek.

