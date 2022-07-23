A Hot Weekend with Sct'd Rain

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Carroll County in north central Indiana... Northern Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana... Northern Howard County in central Indiana... * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 839 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Monticello, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Camden around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kokomo. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 175 and 184. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH