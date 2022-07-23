A Hot Weekend with Sct'd Rain

The main story this weekend will be the heat! Temperatures climbing to the mid-90s with heat indices into the triple digits. Rain is possible on Saturday with a marginal risk for severe weather - the main threat is strong winds.
A cold front moves through on Sunday, the high temperatures will depend on the timing of the front. Expecting mid-80s to mid-90s with a chance of rain and possible severe storms, once again, the main threat is strong winds and hail.
Temperatures will be cooler and near average as we head into the workweek.