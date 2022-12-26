Flurries today with a big warm-up on the way later this week

Good Monday morning! An Alberta Clipper will be making its way into the WLFI viewing area today. With very dry air in place, just a few flurries and a couple of snow showers will be possible throughout the day. A coating on some roadways may be possible. Morning lows are in the upper teens, around 18 here in Greater Lafayette with mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will only reach up into the mid to lower 20s.
In total, most of the region may see only a trace to 1” of snow by the end of today. Some roadways may become slick at times. So, be aware of that if you’ll be out and about driving today.
For more information on this week's forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.