Flurries and patchy freezing drizzle this morning with colder air on the way

Good Monday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s area-wide. Temperatures will slowly fall all day long into the lower 20s and upper teens by this afternoon.
We are monitoring a few areas of flurries and scattered freezing drizzle across the viewing area. The National Weather Service has some of the WLFI viewing area underneath a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon today. Scattered areas of freezing drizzle may put down a very thin layer of ice on outside surfaces. Untreated roadways may become slick. Scattered flurries may put down a coating in some spots as well.
Most of the precipitation should turn to all flurries later this morning then end by this afternoon.
Again, temperatures are expected to fall today and hover in the lower 20s this afternoon. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and single digits later today and through the overnight hours.
Tuesday
A cold start to your Tuesday will be likely. Morning lows will be around 7 degrees with wind chill values around -2 to -5. Winds will be ranging from 7-12 mph.
The rest of the day, we will move up into the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits and lower teens all day with a mix of clouds and sun.
