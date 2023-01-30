 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing Drizzle perhaps mixed with snow will be expected
this morning. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and
ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. This may result
in a thin layer of ice on untreated roads and surfaces.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Flurries and patchy freezing drizzle this morning with colder air on the way

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Monday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s area-wide. Temperatures will slowly fall all day long into the lower 20s and upper teens by this afternoon.

We are monitoring a few areas of flurries and scattered freezing drizzle across the viewing area. The National Weather Service has some of the WLFI viewing area underneath a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon today. Scattered areas of freezing drizzle may put down a very thin layer of ice on outside surfaces. Untreated roadways may become slick. Scattered flurries may put down a coating in some spots as well.

Most of the precipitation should turn to all flurries later this morning then end by this afternoon.

Again, temperatures are expected to fall today and hover in the lower 20s this afternoon. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and single digits later today and through the overnight hours.

Tuesday

A cold start to your Tuesday will be likely. Morning lows will be around 7 degrees with wind chill values around -2 to -5. Winds will be ranging from 7-12 mph.

The rest of the day, we will move up into the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits and lower teens all day with a mix of clouds and sun. 

For a further look at the forecast ahead, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.