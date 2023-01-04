Falling temperatures today with a mix of drizzle and flurries for the afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! The cold front is now well off to our east and will be giving us temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s this morning. Cloud coverage is minimal this morning and we’ll see some sun before turning overcast by lunchtime.
Temperatures will hold in the 40s for much of the morning then decline for the afternoon into the mid 30s by the evening commute. As the parent low begins its eastward track, we will see some wrap-around mix of drizzle and flurries by this afternoon and evening.
A few slick spots may be possible especially on bridges and overpasses overnight as temperatures drop slightly below freezing for Thursday morning. Slight chances of rain/snow mix will be possible overnight as well.
Thursday
Morning lows on Thursday will be in the lower 30s and will not move much throughout the day. Expect high temperatures to only be in the mid to lower 30s with overcast conditions.
Flurries to some snow showers will likely occur throughout the day, with the heaviest falling around lunchtime and thereafter.
For a more in-depth look, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.