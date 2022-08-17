Dry weather continues with warmer temperatures

Good Wednesday morning! Clear skies and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s are once again over the viewing area. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today as surface high pressure continues to take care of the forecast.
Highs today will be back into the mid to lower 80s with winds 5-10 mph from the NE. Upper level clouds will stream through the area later today with some cumulus building up for the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday
Thursday’s morning lows will dip down into the upper 50s once again and skies will remain clear. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer. Expect temperatures to be in the mid 80s area-wide with calm N winds 5 mph. Sunshine and a few upper level clouds will be likely with fair weather cumulus clouds building in the afternoon.
For Friday morning lows will be in the low 60s with high temperatures in the afternoon into the mid to upper 80s. Expect south winds 5-10 mph.
For a more in-depth look at the forecast ahead, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.