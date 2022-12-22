Details on the upcoming winter storm

Good Thursday morning! The long-advertised winter storm will be working into the viewing area later this afternoon and evening.
As of 8:00 AM Thursday morning, the entire viewing area is currently underneath a Winter Storm Warning. 2" to 6" of snow will be expected with 50+ mph winds likely, blowing and drifting snow, and brutally cold temperatures.
We will begin to see areas of drizzle and light rain around 11 AM this morning. Then changing over to sleet, then quickly to snow.
The front will pass over this evening with strong winds and brutally cold air working.
