...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and dangerous cold. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero will cause frostbite and hypothermia even if outside
for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Details on the upcoming winter storm

Good Thursday morning! The long-advertised winter storm will be working into the viewing area later this afternoon and evening. 

As of 8:00 AM Thursday morning, the entire viewing area is currently underneath a Winter Storm Warning. 2" to 6" of snow will be expected with 50+ mph winds likely, blowing and drifting snow, and brutally cold temperatures. 

We will begin to see areas of drizzle and light rain around 11 AM this morning. Then changing over to sleet, then quickly to snow. 

The front will pass over this evening with strong winds and brutally cold air working. 

Storm Team 18 Meteorologist David Siple has everything you need to know about the upcoming winter storm on his blog post on Chad's Weather Blog. Click, here, to go to his post. 

