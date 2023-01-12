Dense fog this morning with drizzle and rain likely today

Good Thursday morning! Most of the WLFI viewing will be under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 to 10 AM this morning. Visibilities have been under 1/4 of a mile in spots. Drive cautiously, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between you and others.
The fog should gradually lift this morning with rain chances increasing. Most of the heavy rain should fall south and east of Attica, Lafayette, and Kokomo towards Indianapolis. It won't be an all-day rain but falling temperatures into the upper 30s by this afternoon will be likely.
Winds will also start to gust up to 30-40 mph at times this afternoon as we work behind the main area of low pressure which will be to our southeast where the heavier rain will be located in Southern Indiana.
Friday, we will have scattered snow flurries and some lake-effect banding occurring which could leave some wet snow on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses may become slick Friday morning and throughout the day with highs only in the lower 30s. Winds will continue to gust up to 30-40 through the day on Friday out of the north.