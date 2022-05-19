Dense fog this morning but turning more sunny and muggy this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 AM for many counties in the viewing area. Visibilities are down less than 1/4 of a mile in spots. Drive with caution and leave plenty of space between you and others.
The fog will begin to dissipate by 9 this morning and give way to mostly sunny skies. It will be warm and muggy today with highs in the mid 80s.
A complex of showers and storms may work into the southern portions of the viewing area late tonight and into Friday morning very early. A few rumbles of thunder may be possible but severe weather is unlikely. Lows tonight will dip down into the mid 60s.
Most of the day on Friday will be dry, windy, sunny, and muggy. Wind gusts will be up to 40-45 mph at times during the afternoon.
Late Friday and mostly in Saturday, storms will begin to work in. Strong to severe storms could be possible Saturday and Sunday morning. Stay weather aware this weekend.