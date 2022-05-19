 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren and Tippecanoe Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...FOG WILL REDUCE THE VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT...

Patchy fog or areas of fog is expected at times overnight into
Thursday morning. Low lying areas and areas near water sources
could see the visibility drop to a mile or less at times.

Motorists should be alert to sudden reductions in the visibility,
slow down, allow extra stopping distance and use low beam
headlights overnight and for the morning commute.

Dense fog this morning but turning more sunny and muggy this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Thursday morning! A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 AM for many counties in the viewing area. Visibilities are down less than 1/4 of a mile in spots. Drive with caution and leave plenty of space between you and others. 

The fog will begin to dissipate by 9 this morning and give way to mostly sunny skies. It will be warm and muggy today with highs in the mid 80s.

A complex of showers and storms may work into the southern portions of the viewing area late tonight and into Friday morning very early. A few rumbles of thunder may be possible but severe weather is unlikely. Lows tonight will dip down into the mid 60s. 

Most of the day on Friday will be dry, windy, sunny, and muggy. Wind gusts will be up to 40-45 mph at times during the afternoon. 

Late Friday and mostly in Saturday, storms will begin to work in. Strong to severe storms could be possible Saturday and Sunday morning. Stay weather aware this weekend. 

Recommended for you