Decreasing cloudy today with storm chances for Thursday afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! It’ll be a fairly cloudy morning with a low chance of a few sprinkles/drizzle. Lows are mild, in the upper 50s for most of the WLFI viewing area. Throughout the day, we will be seeing decreasing clouds, especially after 1-3 PM. More sun will be expected by early evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Tonight, we’ll have clear skies with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and will get humid in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will work through after 2 PM which may trigger a few storms across the region.
The front will move out Thursday evening and give us a pleasant day on Friday and Saturday with sunshine. Highs will likely be in the low to mid 80s on both days.