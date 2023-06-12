Decreasing clouds today with comfortable temperatures

Good Monday morning! We are mostly cloudy with some areas of light drizzle but otherwise dry. Low temperatures as you step outside will be in the lower 50s. We do have a stout NW wind 10-20 mph.
We’ll have decreasing clouds today with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with more sunshine after lunchtime. Winds will remain 10-20 throughout the afternoon out of the WNW.
Tuesday will bring in more clouds throughout the day. Morning lows will be in the lower 50s once again with rain likely in the morning. We’ll likely see two rounds. The other will occur later in the afternoon. Some embedded thunder may be possible but no severe weather is expected. Areas north of Lafayette may see up to 0.2” to 0.7” north of Lafayette. Highs will be in the low 70s.
On Wednesday, expect more sunshine with warmer temperatures near normal, around 82 degrees.