Decreasing clouds overnight with comfortable temperatures

Good Tuesday evening! Rain that has fallen over our southern counties have come to an end and clouds should begin to start to clear out throughout the evening and overnight hours. Lows tonight will be down into the lower 60s and upper 50s.
For Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to lower 80s. We'll have a calm NE wind at around 5 mph.
Thursday will feature a weak front that will pass through that will give us a small chance for a shower/thundershower. Chances for the viewing area will be less than 20%. Highs on Thursday will be back in the mid to lower 80s.
For Friday, highs will be in the lower 80s to upper 70s with clearing skies and sunshine.