Dangerous heat expected for today

Good Tuesday morning! It is a very mild morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s area-wide. Dew points are right near the temperature which basically tells us that it is very humid this morning.
The rest of the day will be sunny and clear with highs in the upper 90s with some locations in our southwest and western portions near 100.
Heat index values will be in the triple digits from 105 to 112 degrees.
Try to limit outdoor time and drink plenty of fluids.
Tomorrow will be another hot and hazy day with highs back in the upper 90s. We get some relief by Thursday when a brief cold front will move in. A stray shower or thunderstorm may occur early Thursday morning but widespread rain is not likely.