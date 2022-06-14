Dangerous heat expected for today

 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM EDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM
this evening to 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat expected for today

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Tuesday morning! It is a very mild morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s area-wide. Dew points are right near the temperature which basically tells us that it is very humid this morning. 

The rest of the day will be sunny and clear with highs in the upper 90s with some locations in our southwest and western portions near 100. 

Heat index values will be in the triple digits from 105 to 112 degrees. 

Try to limit outdoor time and drink plenty of fluids. 

Tomorrow will be another hot and hazy day with highs back in the upper 90s. We get some relief by Thursday when a brief cold front will move in. A stray shower or thunderstorm may occur early Thursday morning but widespread rain is not likely. 

