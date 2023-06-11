Cooler start to the week, but 80s and storm chances return.

Happy Sunday evening everyone! After a rainy day today, we only measured about a tenth of an inch of rain in our northern counties, while our southern counties got upwards of a tenth of an inch. We are expecting more rain in the forecast though, especially for the northern half of the state.
Monday will be cooler and breezy with a high in the low 70s. Tuesday afternoon is our next best chance to see some more measurable rain, with a high in the upper 70s. Wednesday is dry and we'll reach the 80s once again. We're expecting hot conditions on Thursday with a high around 88°, rain chances are low around 20%. Friday through Sunday we see daily chances of rain and temperatures in the mid 80s.