 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler start to the week, but 80s and storm chances return.

  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Sunday evening everyone! After a rainy day today, we only measured about a tenth of an inch of rain in our northern counties, while our southern counties got upwards of a tenth of an inch. We are expecting more rain in the forecast though, especially for the northern half of the state.

Monday will be cooler and breezy with a high in the low 70s. Tuesday afternoon is our next best chance to see some more measurable rain, with a high in the upper 70s. Wednesday is dry and we'll reach the 80s once again. We're expecting hot conditions on Thursday with a high around 88°, rain chances are low around 20%. Friday through Sunday we see daily chances of rain and temperatures in the mid 80s.

Recommended for you