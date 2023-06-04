Cooler day today with some wildfire smoke blocking out our otherwise clear skies

Temperatures today reached the low to mid 80s, but wildfire smoke aloft blocked out what would have been beautiful clear skies. Some cloud cover will move in overnight and stick with us in the day tomorrow. Lows tonight will be around 55 and highs tomorrow will be around 84. A cold front moves through Tuesday which will bring us a low chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, around a 10% to 20% chance during the overnight hours Tuesday.
It will be a cloudy and dry end to the week, but temperatures will feel nice in the high 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday. Our next best chance of rain comes next Sunday with a system that could impact us through Tuesday.