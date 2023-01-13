Cooler, cloudy, and windy with a few flurries and snow showers for today

Happy Friday morning! Temperatures across the viewing area are running into the mid to lower with mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and some flurries have been observed.
Throughout the rest of the day, temperatures will stick around in the lower 30s with gusty NNW winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30-40 at times. These north winds will help drive some lake-effect snow banding across our region which may lead to localized accumulations. Mainly on elevated surfaces, rooftops, and vehicles. Some untreated country roads/bridges and overpasses may become slick throughout the day, especially where more snow banding may occur.
Otherwise, it will be a cloudy, windy, and cool day with wind chill values in the lower 20s and upper teens. A few flurries area-wide will be likely. To track some of the snow/flurries, you can use our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
The Weekend
The upcoming weekend will feature high pressure and fairly calm conditions. We’ll start out not as cold as previously thought on Saturday morning. Lows look to be in the upper 20s with cloudy conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Then as we progress into the day, a gradual increase in sunshine will be likely with calm winds.
Sunday looks to be cloudier but dry. Morning lows will be back into the mid to upper 20s with highs for the day to be in the lower 40s. Southerly winds will begin to pick up throughout the day on Sunday with gusts up to 25-30 at times which will help bring in the warmer air for the day.
For a more in-depth look at the forecast ahead, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.