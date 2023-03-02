Cooler and partly sunny for today with heavy rain for tomorrow

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Cooler and partly sunny for today with heavy rain for tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Thursday morning! We are currently waking up in the mid to lower 30s area-wide with clear skies. Some low-level clouds have been noted on satellite to our NW but expect a mid to upper-level cirrus cloud shield for today with some sun peaking through.

Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 40s which is still about 5 degrees above normal. Winds will be ranging from 5-14 mph out of the NNE.

For Friday, we are expecting very heavy rainfall and strong winds for much of the day. For a more in-depth look at the latest forecast for tomorrow, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here