Cooler and breezy today with partly sunny skies

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up around 35 to 40 degrees cooler across the entire viewing area this morning. Lows are in the lower 30s to the NW near Kentland and mid to upper 30s to the SE near Kokomo.
High pressure will build for today and give us fairly tranquil weather for the next several days. Today's high will be in the mid to lower 50s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the NNW 7-13 mph.
Friday will begin fairly cold with areas of frost and freezing conditions. Lows will be in the lower 30s and possibly the upper 20s in our NW cities. Highs for Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s.
A nice weekend will be expected with highs on Saturday in the mid 60s. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.