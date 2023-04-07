Cool mornings ahead with near and above normal temperatures likely

Happy Friday morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s area-wide. Some frost will be likely so be sure to bundle up before heading out this morning.
The rest of the day will be fairly sunny with just some high-level cirrus clouds streaming through the region. Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 50s with ENE winds 5-10 mph.
Saturday
Tomorrow morning will begin fairly chilly once again. Lows will be back into the lower 30s (near freezing). The rest of the day will feature mostly clear, sunny skies with a light breeze of 5-10 mph winds out of the E to ESE.
Easter Sunday
Any early Easter egg hunts will be in fairly good shape! However, early morning temperatures will, again, be back in the mid 30s. So, if you do plan on getting out early Sunday morning, be sure to have proper clothing to stay warm, if needed!
The rest of the day will be calm, sunny, and warmer than the last few days! Highs for Sunday will be into the mid to upper 60s, 68 around the Greater Lafayette area.