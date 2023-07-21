Comfortable for Saturday with isolated rain and storm chances this weekend

Happy Friday! Tonight, skies will begin to clear out and we'll see a cooler night ahead. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible Saturday morning.
The rest of the day on Saturday will feature increasing cumulus clouds in the afternoon with a low chance of a stray shower developing after 2-4 PM. Coverage will be very low but don't be surprised for a couple of isolated pop-up showers across the region. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a calm WNW wind.
Sunday will be a slightly warmer day with south winds 5-8 mph. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s with highs in the mid 80s. Some isolated storms may be possible early in the morning but pop-up storms will be likely in the afternoon hours. Keep an eye on the radar if you have plans on Sunday!