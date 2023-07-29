Comfortable and quiet weather will be likely for the next few days

Good Saturday evening! A cold front is draped across southern Indiana leaving us with mild and comfortable air coming in from the north. High pressure will keep the viewing area quiet with temperatures slightly near and below average for this time of year. Tonight, expect dissipating clouds with lows Sunday morning in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with some patchy fog in the morning. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a breezy north wind 10-15 mph.
Monday through Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid to lower 80s with our next chance of rain and storms coming in on Thursday.