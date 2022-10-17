Cold and windy over the next few days

Good Monday morning! Well, get ready for a cold and windy next few days for the viewing area. This morning, strong WNW winds will be bringing in cold conditions for today. You’ll want to bundle up when you head out. Low temperatures are dropping this morning into the mid 30s area-wide with wind chill temperatures around 30. Winds are up to 10-20 mph with partly cloudy skies to mostly clear conditions.
We’ll get some sun out this morning but increasing clouds will be likely through the afternoon. Wind gusts will remain high up to 35-40 mph from WNW causing wind chill temperatures to be in the 30s for much of the day.
One other part of the forecast today, very low humidity and windy conditions will also increase the fire threat area-wide. Try to refrain from burning anything outside as embers may carry and start grass/wildfires.
Tonight
There is some uncertainty moving forward for tonight but a certainty of some locations getting rain/flurries/wet snow is going up especially north and east of Greater Lafayette.
The upper-level low spinning in Michigan coupled with strong high pressure to the NW of the Midwest will cause cold air to move in with a tight pressure gradient causing windy conditions. This northerly flow will cause lake-effect rain showers but as temperatures drop this evening, that rain will likely turn to wet flurries/snow across the viewing area.
For a full forecast breakdown, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.