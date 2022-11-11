Cold air on the way with a blustery weekend ahead

Good Friday morning and a big thank you to all Veterans who have served in our nation’s military!
We have talked about this morning’s cold front since Monday. It is moving into the WLFI viewing area this morning. This will give us winds out of the WNW for today with falling temperatures in the afternoon.
A few areas of fog/drizzle have been noted. We may see some clearing later this morning but expect a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day.
We will rise temperatures slightly into the mid to lower 50s early in the afternoon then fall quickly into the lower 30s by this evening. After the front moves through, winds will begin to ramp up. We’ll have sustained winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-30 at times. Wind chill values will come into play by tonight and through tomorrow mainly staying in the 20s.
