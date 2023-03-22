 Skip to main content
Cloudy with drizzle today and scattered storms this afternoon and evening

  Updated
Good Wednesday morning! Areas of light drizzle and low clouds have been noted for this morning. Temperatures as of 5:00 AM this morning are ranging in the upper 30s and lower 40s with increasing temperatures. 

Throughout the day, we'll remain mostly cloudy with south winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-35 mph at times. By this afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid 50s especially by tonight as temperatures rise overnight into the 60s Thursday very early in the morning. 

A few scattered storms may be possible this afternoon/evening. The main cold front will pass Thursday morning giving way to more scattered storms. Some of which may have large/severe hail and heavy rain. Once the front passes by 6-9 AM Thurs AM, cooler air will filter in and we will be in the 40s by Thursday afternoon/evening. 

More heavy rain will be likely by Friday afternoon/evening and into Saturday morning. In total, the viewing area may see 0.75" to 2.75" with the heavier amounts being in our southern counties.  

