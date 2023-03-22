Cloudy with drizzle today and scattered storms this afternoon and evening

Good Wednesday morning! Areas of light drizzle and low clouds have been noted for this morning. Temperatures as of 5:00 AM this morning are ranging in the upper 30s and lower 40s with increasing temperatures.
Throughout the day, we'll remain mostly cloudy with south winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-35 mph at times. By this afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid 50s especially by tonight as temperatures rise overnight into the 60s Thursday very early in the morning.
A few scattered storms may be possible this afternoon/evening. The main cold front will pass Thursday morning giving way to more scattered storms. Some of which may have large/severe hail and heavy rain. Once the front passes by 6-9 AM Thurs AM, cooler air will filter in and we will be in the 40s by Thursday afternoon/evening.
More heavy rain will be likely by Friday afternoon/evening and into Saturday morning. In total, the viewing area may see 0.75" to 2.75" with the heavier amounts being in our southern counties.