Cloudy today with isolated chances for rain

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up to cooler temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 60s with cloudy skies. Throughout the day, isolated to scattered light rain showers will be likely. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s and we'll remain cloudy for much of the day.
Tonight, lows will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s. We'll still have a cloudy day tomorrow with some peaks of sunshine along with a few isolated light rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We begin to clear out Friday night and give way to more sunshine for Saturday and especially for Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the mid to lower 50s.