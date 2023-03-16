 Skip to main content
...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED LATE TODAY AND TONIGHT...

As a rapidly strengthening low pressure system moves into the
Great Lakes late today and tonight, widespread showers are
expected along with increasingly strong winds.

Sustained winds of 20 MPH with wind gusts of 30-35 MPH are
expected this afternoon, increasing to up to 40 MPH overnight,
particularly as the cold front passes through the area late this
evening into the pre dawn hours Friday.

These winds will likely bring down some tree limbs and cause a
few sporadic power outages, as well as creating driving
difficulties for high profile vehicles and disturbing unsecured
outdoor objects. A few trees may be downed as well due to the wet
ground. Be alert for these strong winds late today and tonight.

Cloudy this morning then rain works in this afternoon

  Updated
  • 0

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up in the mid 30s across the viewing area with partly cloudy skies. We'll see some sun this morning but by midday, overcast conditions will be expected. 

Scattered rain looks to enter from the west after 1-3 PM. We'll have periods of showers throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the low 50s and then fall after the cold front passes tonight.

That cold front will pass through by 3 AM to 6 AM giving us a quick changeover to some flurries Friday morning. Impacts to roadways will be low to zero. Temperatures then stay in the 30s for much of your Friday. It will be fairly windy with winds gusting up to 40-45 mph at times tonight and through tomorrow morning. So, wind chills may remain in the 20s all day. We may even get the sun out by late in the day as clouds exit.

A cold morning on Saturday will be expected with the potential of single digit wind chill values. We may have a couple flurries Saturday morning but then turn more sunny with highs only in the upper 20s. 

