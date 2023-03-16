Cloudy this morning then rain works in this afternoon

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED LATE TODAY AND TONIGHT... As a rapidly strengthening low pressure system moves into the Great Lakes late today and tonight, widespread showers are expected along with increasingly strong winds. Sustained winds of 20 MPH with wind gusts of 30-35 MPH are expected this afternoon, increasing to up to 40 MPH overnight, particularly as the cold front passes through the area late this evening into the pre dawn hours Friday. These winds will likely bring down some tree limbs and cause a few sporadic power outages, as well as creating driving difficulties for high profile vehicles and disturbing unsecured outdoor objects. A few trees may be downed as well due to the wet ground. Be alert for these strong winds late today and tonight.