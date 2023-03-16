Cloudy this morning then rain works in this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up in the mid 30s across the viewing area with partly cloudy skies. We'll see some sun this morning but by midday, overcast conditions will be expected.
Scattered rain looks to enter from the west after 1-3 PM. We'll have periods of showers throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the low 50s and then fall after the cold front passes tonight.
That cold front will pass through by 3 AM to 6 AM giving us a quick changeover to some flurries Friday morning. Impacts to roadways will be low to zero. Temperatures then stay in the 30s for much of your Friday. It will be fairly windy with winds gusting up to 40-45 mph at times tonight and through tomorrow morning. So, wind chills may remain in the 20s all day. We may even get the sun out by late in the day as clouds exit.
A cold morning on Saturday will be expected with the potential of single digit wind chill values. We may have a couple flurries Saturday morning but then turn more sunny with highs only in the upper 20s.