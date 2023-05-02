Cloudy, cool, and windy for your Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning! The low pressure system responsible for the rain, clouds, and wind will still be impacting our weather today. Morning lows are in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Some clear skies have been noted in our far southwestern cities (Crawfordsville, Covington, Attica) but cloudiness will be expected from Lafayette to Rochester again for today.
Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Areas that see sun to the southwest may reach the mid 50s. Winds will continue to gust up to 30-35 mph at times out of the NW. Overall, it'll still be a cool, windy, and mostly cloudy day. Some light sprinkles/rain may be possible later this evening.
Wednesday, a bit more sunshine will be likely as this pesky low pressure system finally works eastward. Look for morning lows in the mid 30s with some areas of patchy frost. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. A windy day will once again be likely with NW winds 10-20 mph.