Cloudy and humid for your Friday

Happy Friday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. Expect mostly to partly clouds for the rest of your Friday. The humidity will go up slightly today. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s area-wide with light S winds 5-8 winds.
Clouds will remain to hang around through the evening hours. We'll see some clearing throughout the day. Tonight, expect lows to get down into the mid 60s. We'll keep clouds and some sun in the forecast for Saturday. Late in the afternoon, a couple of pop-up showers and storms may be possible.
Scattered to isolated storms will be possible Sat afternoon through next Tuesday afternoons. Coverage will remain 15% to 20% everyday. These will be small showers and widespread rainfall and severe weather will not be expected.