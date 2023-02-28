Clouds for the morning with sunshine by this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will hold strong for much of the morning.
This afternoon, cloud coverage should begin to decrease and give way to more sunshine by the mid and late afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to around 50.
Wednesday will be a nice spring-like day. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s and then by the afternoon, look for highs in the lower 60s and mid to upper 50s. It'll be a mostly sunny day.
Thursday is cooler with highs only in the lower 40s. Then we watch for another low-pressure system to work in for Friday which will give us heavy rain chances for much of the day.