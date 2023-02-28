 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Clouds for the morning with sunshine by this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will hold strong for much of the morning. 

This afternoon, cloud coverage should begin to decrease and give way to more sunshine by the mid and late afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to around 50. 

Wednesday will be a nice spring-like day. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s and then by the afternoon, look for highs in the lower 60s and mid to upper 50s. It'll be a mostly sunny day.

Thursday is cooler with highs only in the lower 40s. Then we watch for another low-pressure system to work in for Friday which will give us heavy rain chances for much of the day.

