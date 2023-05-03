Clouds and cool this morning with more sunshine later today

Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off with temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast of Lafayette, clouds are more present and that is where we are seeing the lower 40s. Clearer skies to the south and west of Lafayette are allowing temperatures to dip down into the 30s. Some patchy frost may be possible but not widespread and not too concerning.
The rest of the day, the low that’s been responsible for our dreary and cool weather will finally work eastward and give us more sunshine, especially by this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s to the NE where more clouds will be present. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s from Delphi and westward where sunshine will be more present.
Winds will be breezy at times today out of the northwest. We’ll have sustained winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Enjoy the sunshine that everyone will get this afternoon and early evening!
For a more detailed look at the forecast ahead, go over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.