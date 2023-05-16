Clearing out tonight with sunny and comfortable weather ahead

Good Tuesday evening! Tonight, a cold front is slated to move through the WLFI viewing area. Rain has completely exited our area and will be left with clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s.
Wednesday will be very sunny with a little bit of smoky skies due to Canadian wildfires well to our NW. This will give us a hazy sky with cloudless conditions. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Thursday, more sunshine will be in the forecast. Morning lows will be brisk. Look for low temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s. Winds will begin to come out of the south warming us up into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.