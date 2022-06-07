Clear and cool for tonight but storms likely for tomorrow afternoon

Good Tuesday! We are seeing clearing conditions after the slow moving cold front has passed through the WLFI viewing area.
Temperatures are cooler to the north with the help of a nice lake breeze coming off of Lake Michigan. Skies should remain clear overnight with a few higher level clouds thanks to remnant storms to the west. Lows will dip down into the lower 50s area-wide.
Wednesday
More clouds and a low chance of a lingering/dissipating shower cannot be ruled out for tomorrow morning. Most of the area should remain dry though.
The forecast for Wednesday still has its uncertainties on storm development. We will have a warm front lift through the area early in the morning into the early afternoon. This will help warm us up into the mid 70s by midday.
Depending on how far north this front can travel, temperatures will be allowed to warm up quicker and give us a little bit more energy for storm development.
For right now, a couple strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out from 2 PM to 7 PM with the best chance occurring from 2 PM to 5PM.
