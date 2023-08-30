August 30, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cool Now, but Big Heat-Up Ahead, Followed by Some Storms (But Significant Cool-Down After That)...

After lows of 50-56 this morning, highs today reached 70-76.
It will be a chilly night with lows 44-50.
Patchy shallow, locally dense fog is possible, especially in areas around water, in the river & creek bottoms & in low-lying areas.
The normal first 45 is mid-September in our northern & northeastern areas where 45 is expected tonight.
Dry, hot pattern evolves with upper ridging from Friday through late next week.
Some storms are possible next Thursday to possibly next Friday (you can see in this IR satellite modeling).
We will need to watch September 9-12 period for possible tropical storm to low-end hurricane in the western Gulf to Texas.
It turns a bit cooler after that (go from 90s to 80s).
Highs & heat indices Saturday-next Friday:
The 10-day forecast:
Temperatures average above normal to mid-September with more showers & storms.
Big cool-down is expected after September 15 with a period of temperatures 10-20 degrees below normal potentially, before we warm back above normal as we move out of late September to start of October.
After the mid-month period of showers/storms, it looks below normal rainfall-wise to early October.
