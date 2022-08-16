August 16, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Turning Warmer & More Humid with Some Scattered Showers & Storms by the Weekend

Highs today reached 80-86 under a cumulus mediocris-filled sky & a nice northeast wind (with low humidity).
Quiet, warmer weather continues over the next few days with sunshine. It will turn humid Friday. Highs should reach 85-90 by Friday.
There won't be much storm action either in the central or eastern U.S. It'll increase on Friday in Minnesota.
Friday shows that heat trying to migrate eastward.
The weekend looks humid to muggy with southerly winds & highs mid 80s to near 90.
A couple isolated t'showers are possible Saturday afternoon, followed by a wave of scattered storms Saturday late night & then perhaps a couple more waves of some scattered storms Sunday afternoon-evening.
They would occur as a few spokes of scattered storms pivoting around the low migrating southeastward.
After a few showers Monday morning, it looks to dry out Monday afternoon with 80-85 with lower humidity (& northeast wind). 84-89 follows for Tuesday with sun & wind turning to the south with higher humidity arriving.
It looks like two separate areas of showers & storms mid-next week:
The Northern Plains & the Southwest to Southeast U.S.
Eventually the upper trough & cold front in the Northern Plains will impact our area.
Preliminary data does support some severe risk on the order of MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe (Level 1 to 2 of 5).
Impact time frame would tend to be around August 26-27.
You can see it will get quite hot ahead of this feature with muggy conditions & widespread 90s.
South Dakota to Iowa, eastern Kansas & northwest Missouri should see +100.
The Far West will see the bulk of the worst heat with fire breaking out & record hot temperatures.
We cool a hair before the heat re-charges & the extreme, record-breaking heat begins to move eastward. Many record high temperatures are expected from California to Washington then North Dakota to South Dakota to Manitoba get in on the late-season record heat.
You can see the intense heat of the upper ridge setting up from Iowa to Indiana to Kansas & Nebraska at the very end of August.
Intense heat will also reside Montana to California.
Above normal rainfall with lots of storms from an active Pacific & active monsoon will tend to split the hot, extreme ridge into two pieces. One pieces will continue to back westward right into the Far West again while the other piece will set up in the Corn Belt & Plains.
The intense heat may very well extend into the Labor Day weekend.
I still think we have opportunity at 100 or +100 for some places in the viewing area & definitely widespread 90s.
We may very well have a tropical system that makes landfall near Alabama & rides up the Appalachians quickly, but that looks to stay away from our area.
We will monitor closely, however.
A corridor of heavy tropical rainfall courtesy of the Pacific, Gulf, Caribbean & Atlantic (with tropical system potential) will keep temperatures below normal from New Mexico to Oklahoma to as far northeast as southwestern Indiana in mid-September, it appears.
You can see this evolving corridor of wetter weather that reaches the Northeast.
Note the below normal rainfall from our area northwestward to the Northern Plains & Canada.
It looks quite hot in late September here with temperatures above normal.
The heavier rainfall begins to wrap around this dome of heat from the Southwest U.S. to Minnesota & Wisconsin, while tropical rainfall will occur in the southern U.S.
The Northeast shows a tendency for below normal rainfall with that upper ridge & heat which will likely extend southwestward to our area.
As we approach October 1, you can see how the above normal rainfall begins to get into the area.