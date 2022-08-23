Areas of patchy fog this morning then turning sunny and warm

Good Tuesday morning! Areas of patchy to dense fog will again be likely throughout the WLFI viewing area. The fog will dissipate throughout the morning giving way to sunshine and some cumulus clouds building up throughout the afternoon. Lows this morning are in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs today will be back into the mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. '
Wednesday will feature much of the same weather with morning lows in the upper 50s with areas of fog early. Then sunshine will work in with stagnant air since high pressure will be right over the viewing area. Expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s.