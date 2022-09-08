Areas of patchy fog for this morning but then turning mostly sunny

Good Thursday morning! We will have areas of morning fog especially in low areas of elevation and across creeks/rivers. Otherwise, skies should remain clear and sunny for the rest of today and tomorrow!
Morning lows are in the low to mid 50s area-wide giving way to a comfortable start. High temperatures will reach up into the mid to lower 80s with a calm NE wind becoming more easterly by this afternoon, 5-10 mph.
Friday will be a day much like today however high temperatures will be in the mid 50s with SE winds 5-10 mph.
Rain works in for Saturday afternoon with more humid conditions. A cold front will move in on Sunday night and into Monday giving way to a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.