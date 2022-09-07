Areas of morning fog then turning sunny

Good Wednesday morning! Areas of patchy fog will be likely this morning. Be sure to drive cautiously if visibility drops. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s area-wide.
Clouds will linger somewhat this morning but then turn sunny by this afternoon. A stray and very isolated shower cannot be ruled out with some of the cumulus clouds today. I’ll keep in a 10%-15% chance for the late morning and early afternoon hours.
Afternoon highs will range from upper 70s to lower 80s for the WLFI viewing area. Dew points will be in the mid to lower 60s which will give us slightly humid conditions but not as humid as days prior.
Thursday and Friday
High pressure settles in nicely for both Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s so nice comfortable mornings lay ahead in the forecast. Both mornings will give us chances for morning fog as well. Once the fog lifts in the mid-late morning, we will see plenty of sunshine on both days.
Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s with dew points actually lower than today which will give us comfortable feeling temperatures for the rest of the work week.