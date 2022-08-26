Areas of fog this morning with partly sunny skies today

Happy Friday morning! For the 5th day in a row, we are waking up with areas of patchy fog. Always drive cautiously if you drive into low visibility due to the fog. Morning lows are in the lower 60s and upper 50s.
The fog will begin to lift throughout the morning giving way to partly sunny conditions. Throughout the rest of the day, high pressure will continue to build in giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon/evening with high temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. We’ll have a north wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times.
Tonight for those area high school football games, the weather should be pleasant and calm. Expect mostly sunny skies with a calm north wind of 5 mph.
The Weekend Outlook
Saturday will again give us areas of patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the morning Saturday will give us temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with mostly clear skies. The rest of the day will feature mostly sunny skies and calm ESE winds of 5-8 mph. High temperatures will reach up into the mid 80s with slightly more humid conditions.
Sunday will be a hot and humid one as a warm front is expected to pass through. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Highs for the day will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to some areas upper 90s.
As the warm front passes, this will give us a very slight opportunity for some lift in the atmosphere giving way to a less than 20% chance of a scattered shower or two in the afternoon/evening. Most of the day should remain dry and partly sunny.
For a further look at the forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.