Areas of fog this morning with cooler air working in for this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing areas of dense fog especially from Lafayette and northeastward toward Kokomo and Peru.
The fog will dissipate early this morning giving way to some sunshine with warming temperatures. We'll see highs around 10 AM to 1 PM in the mid to lower 50s from Lafayette southward. 40s in our northern counties. The main cold front will work in this afternoon giving way to cooler temperatures with most of the area in the 30s by this evening.
It'll get windy this afternoon with gusts up to 30-45 mph at times and will turn more northwesterly bringing in the cold air. Lows tonight will be in the lower 20s.
Friday will be a cooler day with mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs only in the mid 30s.
A quiet weekend is ahead of us with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday. Then highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s.