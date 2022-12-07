 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana including Frankfort, Lebanon, Kokomo, and
Muncie.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Areas of fog this morning but staying mostly cloudy for today

Good Wednesday morning! Many counties are underneath a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM this morning. Be cautious on the roadways and give yourself a few extra minutes this morning to get to your destination. 

It will be a quiet afternoon with mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks in the clouds possible. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be another cloudy/overcast day with light rain/drizzle possible in the late morning then scattered rain works in by the evening hours. Heavier rain will work in overnight and into Friday morning. Rainfall totals may range from 0.5" to 0.75". 

