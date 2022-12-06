Areas of fog and drizzle this morning then scattered rain tonight

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up to wet conditions outside this morning. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s area-wide. Be aware, areas of patchy to dense fog and mist will be possible. The fog will stick around through late morning and we will remain mostly cloudy all day. Highs today will be in the mid 40s.
This evening after about 6 PM, scattered rain will begin to move in. Most of the scattered activity will end very early Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday will be cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain totals may only reach to a tenth of an inch.
Heavier rain chances move in on Thursday afternoon with lingering rain into Friday morning. Overall, a very cloudy forecast is ahead for the next several days with highs only in the 40s and 30s by the weekend. By Friday night, a half an inch to an eighth of an inch is possible.